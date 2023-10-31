Photos: Here are some of the best Halloween costumes in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday is Halloween and to celebrate we are sharing our favorite Halloween costume submissions on SnapJAX!

News4JAX has seen hundreds of Halloween photos, but we are only sharing the cream of the crop!

Check out some of the best costumes — worn by humans and animals — in Jacksonville.

Did you make the list? Comment your favorite costume in the Insider comments section below!

Terri For this Little Mermaid and Flounder, life is the bubbles!🫧🧜‍♀️🐠(Ridley & Rayna) 8 hours ago 0 Jacksonville

Francine Frazier I just love a punny costume! If only I had lemonade to share too :-) 6 hours ago 1 Jacksonville

GrammaBee Puff likes to dress up even when it isn't Halloween 1 day ago 2 Jacksonville

JC308 “I’m not in a bad mood, this is just how I look.” Wednesday Addams Happy Halloween! 18 hours ago 1 Jacksonville

macehp If your little puppy is frightened by BB8, then you must hold BB8 and capture a Halloween picture promptly. May the Halloween force be with you!!! 19 hours ago 0 Jacksonville

Bobbie,Debbie Rood Byrd A twin sister tradition- dressing up for Halloween and enjoying a day out on the town! Debbie and Becky Oct 26, 2023 1 Jacksonville

Do you think your photos and videos deserve to be on the list?