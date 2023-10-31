82º
Join Insider

Local News

Photos: Here are some of the best Halloween costumes in Jacksonville

Happy Halloween!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, Halloween
VaedaW on SnapJAX: “The Walking Dead, Michonne” (Carianne Luter, News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday is Halloween and to celebrate we are sharing our favorite Halloween costume submissions on SnapJAX!

News4JAX has seen hundreds of Halloween photos, but we are only sharing the cream of the crop!

Check out some of the best costumes — worn by humans and animals — in Jacksonville.

Did you make the list? Comment your favorite costume in the Insider comments section below!

Click here to upload your photos! 📸

taylor sanchez

Sanchez family butcher shop

0
Hastings
CarleyKay

Garguls, Witches, and Knights OH MY! (Wilson Sophie Chesney and Maverick)

1
Jacksonville
Jaxcrvr

Happy Halloween!

0
Jacksonville
GAYLE

Luigi…

0
Jacksonville
Jameshia Johnson

Andia & Audia 1st Halloween #twin barbies

0
Jacksonville
Sandisiouxx

My grandson is a Big Chicken! 🐓

0
Jacksonville
Cathleigh

Lucy Belle channeling her inner Dolly Parton.

0
Orlando
redgurl80

Minecraft Steve

0
Jacksonville
CraigR
0
Jacksonville
CarolynV

Puuurfect Ghost Face. 👻

0
Vilano Beach
Furbabies4life

Daughter and “grand dogs” enjoying Halloween 🎃 👻

0
Macclenny
Rebecca Matlock
0
Jacksonville
Terri

For this Little Mermaid and Flounder, life is the bubbles!🫧🧜‍♀️🐠(Ridley & Rayna)

0
Jacksonville
kerrcorre

Happy Halloween from The Shining Twins

0
Jacksonville
Josef Torres

Wife Jenifer dressed up for work.

0
Jacksonville
Francine Frazier

I just love a punny costume! If only I had lemonade to share too :-)

0
Jacksonville
Debora Spurr

The wicked witch of the west!

0
Jacksonville
Infiniti

I’ll dance, dance, dance / with my hands, hands, hands / above my head, head, head.”

0
Jacksonville
laurenm
0
Jacksonville
Bobbie Jo Ritch

Gracelyn is Rocking the Pink Ladies costume❤️

0
Jacksonville
JC308

Happy Halloween from Leeshy!

0
Orange Park
GrammaBee

Puff likes to dress up even when it isn't Halloween

0
Jacksonville
JC308

“I’m not in a bad mood, this is just how I look.” Wednesday Addams Happy Halloween!

0
Jacksonville
GingerLiz

Four legged Halloween

0
Jacksonville
macehp

If your little puppy is frightened by BB8, then you must hold BB8 and capture a Halloween picture promptly. May the Halloween force be with you!!!

0
Jacksonville
Bobbie,Debbie Rood Byrd

A twin sister tradition- dressing up for Halloween and enjoying a day out on the town! Debbie and Becky

0
Jacksonville
Tami Rice

Aaliyah Jade as Sally from nightmare before Christmas

0
Jacksonville
Tony Thrasher

Mad Hatter

0
Jacksonville
CourtneyEller27

Everyone loves Bucees!!

0
Jacksonville
HeyCanvasLady

My granddaughter trick-or-treating as a “grandma”

0
Jacksonville
Jackie T

Happy Halloween from Sandalwood Dental Care in Jacksonville

0
Jacksonville
Lashay C

Baby Pebbles

0
Jacksonville

Do you think your photos and videos deserve to be on the list?

Click here to upload your photos and videos! 📸

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Social Media Producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram