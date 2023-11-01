Authorities still can’t find Jacksonville man accused of running $5.9M Ponzi scheme after months of searching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities are still trying to track down a Jacksonville man who has been accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of running a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme.

A civil complaint was filed by the SEC against Cedric Griffin, 47, in May that accused him of scamming 103 victims into investing nearly $5.9 million into his businesses, “G8 Equity” and “G8 RE Capital,” from January 2020 to at least December 2021 in what the government said turned out to be a Ponzi scheme.

MORE: JSO searching for man charged with organized fraud. SEC says he ran a $5.9M Ponzi scheme

He also had an active warrant for organized fraud in state court and around the same time, was supposed to show up in court for a hearing in another criminal case involving grand theft, but didn’t show.

Since May, federal investigators have been trying to serve him with the SEC complaint. Normally, they have 90 days, but in August, they asked for an extension because Griffin had been “evading” service. The judge granted an extension until Oct. 31.

On Tuesday night, the SEC filed a motion again to ask for an extension because it still can’t find Griffin.

Here is what investigators have been doing since mid-August, to try to find him:

Surveillance at a specific location where he might be located

Attempting to find him at business locations outside of Florida, and identifying three additional locations within Florida

Reviewing court records and testimony in other cases he was involved in, to identify other locations where he may be hiding

Identifying additional associates with whom he may be hiding, including the identity of additional family members and 9 additional people

Lawyers didn’t identify specific locations and methods, because they didn’t want Griffin to be able to get any clues as to how they were trying to track him down.

RELATED: ‘I think Mr. Griffin needs to turn himself in’: Jacksonville man wanted on fraud, theft charges

Griffin’s last known address as of 2021 was a 3,700-square-foot, five-bedroom home located in Deerwood Country Club on the southside of Jacksonville, according to Duval County court records.

Federal investigators are now asking for an additional 60 days in order to employ “advanced technology methods and ongoing surveillance through a private investigation firm.”

The investigator told attorneys it would take at least two to four weeks which may still not be enough.

It will be up to a judge to rule on the extension.