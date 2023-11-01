New youth academy aims to teach young Jacksonville residents how to succeed in the face of challenges

From the pulpit to the pavement, for 40 years Bishop Lorenzo Hall has been in the trenches fighting violent crime with opportunities for young people. Now, he’s launching the Upskill Youth Academy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100 people have been murdered in Jacksonville this year and hundreds more have been injured in shootings.

On Tuesday, News4JAX reported on a double murder that police said was linked to a $20,000 gang hit as the community grows more frustrated.

As part of our special series called Solutionaries, News4JAX looked for solutions to the violence and heard from a Jacksonville pastor who’s starting a new program to get troubled teens out of crime and into good careers. The program provides hope when situations may seem hopeless.

MORE: This pastor escaped a life of crime in Brooklyn. Now he gives troubled teens options with ‘hope and hammer’ approach

A lot of people are concerned about crime in their community. But how many of them are actually doing something about it?

We found a look group putting their words into action day in and day out with the hope of saving lives.

Victor Jackson, 20, has come a long way in his short life.

“When I was a little younger, I was out in the streets doing things, doing bad things,” Jackson said. “This program, it helps kids and children, it keeps them out of the streets so we don’t have to sell drugs, so we can have a good firm, stable job. Actually, it’s keeping me out of a whole lot of trouble because my cousins and my brothers, they have charges.”

He went from committing crime to committing to a better future after meeting Bishop Lorenzo Hall.

“The graveyard is filling up every day, I preach more funerals with young people than I do with older people,” Hall said.

From the pulpit to the pavement, for 40 years Hall has been in the trenches fighting violent crime with opportunities for young people. Now, he’s launching the Upskill Youth Academy.

“We’re concerned about them, we care about them, and we want them to do better. And they can do better if they allow themselves to be better,” Hall said.

The academy starts next week and it’s free for people ages 16 to 24. It teaches conflict resolution, dealing with police, securing good jobs and making smart financial decisions.

RELATED: 100 people have been murdered in Jacksonville so far this year. No arrests have been made in 62 cases

Beverly Toney is helping run the academy and uses skills she’s learned in running big businesses to set the next generation up for success.

“We have to make sure that our young people are getting what they need, they understand you are loved, you have potential, and we have to make sure we don’t kill hope,” Toney said.

The classes are twice a week at the Northeast Florida Safety Council and are free to participants.

“Saving one of two young people out of 20 or 30 is better than none at all,” Hall said.

Helping those who want help to stay away from gangs and violence.

“My goal is to take over my uncle’s crab shop and my family business,” Jackson said.

The academy is still accepting applications and donations for that program.