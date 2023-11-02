66-year-old man accused of domestic murder after woman found shot in Putnam County home

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Putnam County and accused of first-degree murder after a woman was found shot and killed inside a Welaka home.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a person shot on Penny Acres Lane around 8 a.m. and found Peter Hamilton refusing to come outside of the home. Deputies and detectives were able to convince Hamilton to come outside by relaying messages through dispatchers who stayed on the phone with Hamilton throughout the duration.

When they got into the house, deputies said they found Tina Hamilton, 64, unconscious with a gunshot wound and attempted to perform CPR. She died at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said Hamilton was determined to be the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office said there was no documented domestic violence between him and the victim prior to the shooting.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and I ask that you keep them in your prayers,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “While there were no documented signs of domestic violence in this case, I would implore friends and families to trust your gut. If you see something off or amiss, let us know. We would rather err on the side of caution than to have life lost.”

Hamilton was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without bond.