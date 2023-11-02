Fair fun kicks off on opening night with new attractions sure to make a splash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fair fun officially begins Thursday night when the gates open to eager fairgoers waiting to experience new rides and eat good food.

Preparations for this year’s 69th annual Jacksonville Agricultural Fair began early as vendors and attractions sat up to entertain anticipated crowds.

Michael Gullion, chairman of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Association, talked about some of the new and exciting attractions at this year’s fair.

“It’s going to be very exciting. We’ve got all the rides. We’ve got new experiences,” he said.

A part of that new experience Gullion mentioned is the addition of the sea lion experience and a shark encounter where people can see sharks during their live show with divers.

New shark exhibit at Jacksonville fair (WJXT)

The fair is here until Sunday, Nov. 12.

For more information and tickets, visit www.jacksonvillefair.com.