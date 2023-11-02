Former Clay County firefighter acting ‘erratically’ shows up to county jail shirtless with tactical vest, causes arrest

Zack Coon was arrested after displaying erratic behavior at the Clay County Jail and fire station early Thursday morning

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A former Clay County firefighter was arrested after he showed concerning behavior early Thursday morning when he arrived at the Clay County Jail without a shirt and dressed in “tactical” gear, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said Zack Coon, 36, was shirtless with a “tactical” bulletproof vest on when he went to the Clay County Jail a little after 5 in the morning, banging on the lobby door.

When he was unable to get in, Coon drove off in his white GMC truck and headed south on Highway 17 in a reckless manner, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for Coon when they eventually received a 911 call from the Clay County Fire Station #24 saying that Coon was in the parking lot and CCFR personnel were concerned for their safety as they had experienced previous encounters with the former firefighter.

Coon recklessly left the parking lot and deputies caught up with his vehicle not too far from the fire station. As Coon was speeding, he attempted to ram a deputy’s vehicle with his truck, causing the deputy to run off the road, CCSO said.

Deputies said Coon eventually returned to the fire station where he was arrested.

When deputies searched his vehicle, they found several weapons including bow and arrows, knives and ammunition inside.

Coon was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, wearing a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses and reckless driving.