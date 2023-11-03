Deegan wants to put $25 million into addressing issues like homelessness, mental health and closed city pools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of dollars could be going back into the Jacksonville community and into other programs to address critical issues.

For several months as Mayor Donna Deegan was starting her term, a number of transition teams and committees were meeting and focusing attention on what needs to happen with various social issues such as homelessness, crime, housing and other issues. The transition teams are now called the mayor’s task force, and it’s becoming more clear how some money might be spent to reach its goals.

Last June, the task force was looking at bringing back the Jacksonville Journey, a neighborhood crime-fighting initiative.

There is now a proposal to put $3.5 million into new homeless projects to prevent evictions, $5.7 million for a healthier Jacksonville which includes mental health services along with infant and primary care. Another $1.2 million would go toward making sure local pools are ready for use next summer. Many were closed this year.

The money, nearly $25 million, will need approval from the city council before it can be spent. Deegan said she is ready to move ahead.

“So certainly, I’m glad to have the budget process done, at least most of it until we get the 25 million accounted for and dispersed,” Deegan said.

Right now, legislation is being drawn up and will be presented to the city council next week.

Council President Ron Salem said he’s waiting to see what will be presented but he knows that on some initiatives the mayor’s office and city council see eye-to-eye.