Get a better night’s sleep as we fall back!

Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end on November 5, meaning most of us will have to turn our clocks back an hour.

So, how do we keep our sleep schedule on track with the upcoming change?

“Try to do things the day before the time change to promote good sleep drive. Think about how you can make yourself more prepared for sleep versus doing things that take away from sleepiness,” explained Michelle Drerup, PsyD, a sleep specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

The night before we set the clocks back, Dr. Drerup encourages people to follow typical good sleeping habits.

Dr. Drerup said it’s always best to avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol use before bed. And instead of that afternoon nap, go for a walk or jog – exercise can make it easier to fall asleep.

Following a healthy diet can also improve the quality of your sleep. Above all, Dr. Drerup urges people to stick to their normal bedtime and not stress too much about the time change.

“The more things you try, the more anxiety you’ll have about sleep. This will end up being disruptive to sleep,” Dr. Drerup said.

Dr. Drerup adds you can talk to your healthcare provider if you are continually struggling to get a good night’s sleep.