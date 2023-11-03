Man accused of stealing van from downtown Jacksonville McDonald’s, leading authorities on chase to Columbia County

JSO investigating a carjacking in downtown Jacksonville where the suspect led law enforcement on a multi-county chase.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday after he stole an electrical contractor’s van in downtown Jacksonville and led authorities on a multi-county chase, according to law enforcement.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the man stole the van from a McDonald’s restaurant on East State Street downtown and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office started to chase him.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase as it went west on Interstate 10.

CCSO eventually put down spike strips in front of the van and the suspect drove over them but kept going with flat tires onto Highway 441 north in Columbia County.

Eventually, he was stopped by a Baker County Sheriff’s Office deputy who rammed into the back of his car and caused him to spin out to a stop.

No officers were injured in the chase.

No other information about the suspect or the charges he faces was immediately available.