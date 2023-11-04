Deputy-involved shooting at Davis Park closes Ponte Vedra High entrance: sources

A deputy-involved shooting was reported Saturday at Davis Park in Nocatee.

NOCATEE, Fla. – A deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning near Davis Park in Nocatee closed the entrance to Ponte Vedra High School, which is next to the park, law enforcement sources told News4JAX.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a deputy-involved incident near the park aroun 8:37 a.m. Saturday.

News4JAX was told students were taking SATs on Saturday at Ponte Vedra High.

Parents who witnessed the incident told News4JAX that it involved a police chase of a car that ended near Davis Park, where the soccer fields were later evacuated.

News4JAX was told the deputy is OK. There’s no word yet on the condition of the suspect.

St. Johns County investigators said there is no threat to the community and that the Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Another source told News4JAX that all games and activities at Davis Park have been canceled for the day.