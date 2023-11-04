Police working to determine if foul play involved after young woman found dead on North Pearl Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman believed to be in her mid-20s was found unresponsive Saturday morning on North Pearl Street in Jacksonville’s North Shore area, police said.

Officers were first called to the area at 7:30 a.m. after a 911 call reported a person was hurt.

Officers found the woman unresponsive, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the woman and any potential witnesses.

“We don’t have enough information at this time to determine if foul play is suspected,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lessard said.

Anyone with information about the incident is strongly encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.