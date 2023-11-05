Fair employee injured at the Jacksonville Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says they transported someone from the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair to the hospital with life threatening injuries Saturday evening.

A spokesperson with the fair confirmed that person was an employee doing maintenance on a ride. However, the spokesperson said that the person did not have life threatening injuries.

The fair didn’t have details about when and what ride this incident took place at.

The fair referred us to Bell City Amusements for more information. News4Jax reached out to the company and are still waiting to hear back.

News4Jax asked fairgoers how they felt about what happened.

Max Sheppard said “I just kind of think it comes with the territory. There’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of mechanical things that come along with these rides so there is bound to be accidents happening and I wouldn’t let that spook you to the whole idea of coming to the fair.”

Meanwhile, Nayeli Jimenez said “I think I shouldn’t go on any other rides. I’ve heard about people getting injured on these rides before which makes me kind of suspicious of them.”