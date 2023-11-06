Last week to help choose FSCJ’s new official mascot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State College at Jacksonville wants the community to help choose the school’s official mascot -- and voting ends Friday!
FSCJ has 25 options to choose from and is asking the public to vote for their top three favorites from the following list:
You can also share your own ideas. But the school wants you to keep in mind the mission and core values of FSCJ:
- FSCJ’s Mission: Florida State College at Jacksonville provides an equitable, high quality, success-driven learning experience for our diverse community of students.
- FSCJ’s Core Values: Integrity, Respect for All Served by FSCJ, Innovation, Student-Centered, Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Service
The mascot will also serve as the face of FSCJ’s athletic teams and should reflect a fun, energetic and competitive brand.
The top three mascots with the most votes will be announced as finalists in early January.
For more information on the mascot selection process, visit fscj.edu/mascot.