Last week to help choose FSCJ’s new official mascot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State College at Jacksonville wants the community to help choose the school’s official mascot -- and voting ends Friday!

FSCJ has 25 options to choose from and is asking the public to vote for their top three favorites from the following list:

Mascot options for FSCJ (FSCJ)

You can also share your own ideas. But the school wants you to keep in mind the mission and core values of FSCJ:

FSCJ’s Mission: Florida State College at Jacksonville provides an equitable, high quality, success-driven learning experience for our diverse community of students.

FSCJ’s Core Values: Integrity, Respect for All Served by FSCJ, Innovation, Student-Centered, Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Service

The mascot will also serve as the face of FSCJ’s athletic teams and should reflect a fun, energetic and competitive brand.

The top three mascots with the most votes will be announced as finalists in early January.

For more information on the mascot selection process, visit fscj.edu/mascot.