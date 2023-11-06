74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Last week to help choose FSCJ’s new official mascot

College has 25 options to choose from, but you can offer your idea too

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: FSCJ, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State College at Jacksonville wants the community to help choose the school’s official mascot -- and voting ends Friday!

FSCJ has 25 options to choose from and is asking the public to vote for their top three favorites from the following list:

Mascot options for FSCJ (FSCJ)

You can also share your own ideas. But the school wants you to keep in mind the mission and core values of FSCJ:

  • FSCJ’s Mission: Florida State College at Jacksonville provides an equitable, high quality, success-driven learning experience for our diverse community of students.
  • FSCJ’s Core Values: Integrity, Respect for All Served by FSCJ, Innovation, Student-Centered, Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Service

The mascot will also serve as the face of FSCJ’s athletic teams and should reflect a fun, energetic and competitive brand.

The top three mascots with the most votes will be announced as finalists in early January.

For more information on the mascot selection process, visit fscj.edu/mascot.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023. She grew up in Mexico and eventually moved to California to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist. Now, she is a proud San Diego State University alumna who has many years of experience in TV and digital journalism.

email