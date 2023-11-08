Man critically injured after getting shot multiple times outside his car in Highlands neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in the Highlands neighborhood on the Northside Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who’s in his late 20s, was standing outside his vehicle at around 9 a.m. on Bucknell Avenue when he was struck in the upper torso and in the head, according to JSO.

“I was really scared. I didn’t know if I needed to duck down or something,” resident Ronneshia Roperson said.

Roperson said she has lived in the neighborhood for 47 years and has never experienced anything like this.

JSO said they found between 50 to 60 shell casings on the ground, all from rifles.

Roperson was inside her house with her grandmother when the gunshots rang out in her neighborhood.

“It could’ve hit our window,” Roperson said.

“I thought well it’s time to put up our for-sale signs,” resident Loretta said. “But it’s like this almost everywhere you go.”

The man is undergoing surgery.

It’s unknown if the suspect or suspects approached the man from a moving vehicle or on foot.

Police are still looking for the people or persons responsible and have spoken to witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.