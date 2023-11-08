68º
Overnight apartment fire damages at least a dozen units: JFRD

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An early morning fire at the Westland Park Apartments on Collins Road, near the intersection with I-295, left at least a dozen units with severe damage Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was first called to the complex around 12:15 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the two-alarm fire and there were no reported injuries.

At least two apartments were damaged by far and more sustained smoke damage.

The Red Cross was helping people from 12-16 different apartment units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

