Overnight apartment fire damages at least a dozen units: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An early morning fire at the Westland Park Apartments on Collins Road, near the intersection with I-295, left at least a dozen units with severe damage Wednesday.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was first called to the complex around 12:15 a.m.
Firefighters were able to put out the two-alarm fire and there were no reported injuries.
At least two apartments were damaged by far and more sustained smoke damage.
The Red Cross was helping people from 12-16 different apartment units.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.