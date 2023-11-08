Police looking for man who they said demanded money from teller at bank on Busch Drive

Regions Bank on Busch Drive was robbed on Wednesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who police said passed a note to a teller demanding money at a Northside bank Wednesday afternoon.

JSO said the teller gave the man an unknown amount of money and then left the Regions Bank on Busch Drive around 2 p.m.

Police did not have a description of the man.

Robbery and crime scene detectives are investigating and interviewing witnesses.

This marks the fifth bank robbery in Jacksonville this year, according to News4JAX records. There’s been a significant decline in bank robberies in Jacksonville since 2018 when there were 18 reported bank holdups and JSO made arrests in all of them. In 2022, there were five robberies.

If you have any information on this incident, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.