Ponte Vedra Beach resort gets okay to renovate over 300 rooms as community members meet the decision with mixed feelings

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After a three-hour St. Johns County Board of Commissioners discussion, the board approved a proposed unit development for a popular Ponte Vedra Beach resort Tuesday night in a 4-to-1 vote.

The board approved a renovation project for the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, which has been at the center of a battle over redevelopment.

Over 44 community members spoke during public comment with 32 of them showing support for the 30-year master plan to renovate, expand the facilities and make improvements and additions such as resort lodging, restaurants and recreational projects.

James Stockton said he was happy with the board’s decision.

“I grew up there. I grew up in Ponte Vedra. My grandfather started it and so I love the community. I care about the community and the county commission made a decision that is in the best interests of the community,” Stockton said.

Those opposed to this plan have created a website that says, “Don’t Miami my Ponte Vedra” in response to the proposed developments. They were fighting to stop this redevelopment.

Ed Slavin said he feels like the decision is “corrupt.”

“If you saw the people in there with those buttons on there, his club members or his employees or his friends, and they bragged about it, and they didn’t testify about anything about the merits of the PUD, or about how it would affect the zoning and pontic bibra and the noise and the traffic and the ugliness and the massive overbuilding,” Slavin said.

Owners plan to renovate over 300 rooms and commercial and recreation areas on the property in six phases. It’s unclear when those renovations will begin but the plan is to complete them over the next 25 years.