Brunswick family of late Army staff sergeant receives mortgage-free home in honor of Veterans Day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The family of a late U.S. Army staff sergeant was surprised with the news that their mortgage was paid in full by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of Veterans Day.

According to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, from a young age, Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Webb decided he would join the military -- following in the steps of his mother, stepfather, grandfather and uncles.

Webb joined the National Guard as a teenager and later decided to earn his GED.

He went on active duty in the U.S. Army on Jan. 19, 1996.

Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Webb (Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

Unfortunately, on March 7, 2007, Webb was among three soldiers killed following an explosion near their vehicle in Baghdad, Iraq, according to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Webb left behind his wife, Shalan, and their daughter, who was born months before he was deployed to Iraq.

This year, in observance of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation decided to pay Webb’s family’s mortgage on their Brunswick home.

“Tunnel to Towers’ support has given me the security of knowing I will always have my home,” said Shalan Webb. “This will allow me to be more flexible with my work so that I can spend more time with my daughter.”

Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Webb and his daughter (Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

Shalan said this gift is more than a financial relief. It makes her husband’s service even more meaningful.

“One of my biggest fears is that my husband and his service to this country will be forgotten,” Shalan said. “I’m so extremely thankful to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for honoring my husband, his service and sacrifice, and his family.”

The Webb family is among 50 families across the country who were honored this year with the gift of a mortgage-free home.

“This Veterans Day, we thank those who volunteered to step up and serve our country and acknowledge all they sacrificed to keep us and our country safe,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said. “For the loved ones of those heroes who protected us at home and abroad, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation stands with you in honoring your loved one’s memory and their enduring legacy of service.”

To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visit t2t.org/.