Duval County Schools police chief leaves rehab surrounded by love after being recently hospitalized for a stroke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Schools Police Chief Greg Burton was discharged from the Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital surrounded by love and support from more than 50 local law enforcement officers and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who gathered Wednesday for a surprise “Parade of Appreciation.”

It was revealed that Burton suffered a stroke on his way to work in September. Since then, after receiving acute hospital care, he has been undergoing intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy at the Bartram Campus for three weeks. He was released Wednesday to continue his recovery.

In October, his wife, Lakesha Burton, who was a former candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, stepped down from her city position as Jacksonville’s Director of Community Initiatives to focus on her husband’s health.

“This is a family that has done so much for the Jacksonville community and we’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to help him on his road to recovery,” said Vice President of Hospital Operations Bryan Murphy.

Burton has been by her husband’s side every step of the way.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers, support and love from our community,” said Lakesha. “Our pit stop to Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital was life-changing for my husband. We were blessed to have been cared for by such dynamic, experienced and compassionate staff. We move forward with great anticipation of ongoing success as we continue to depend on God and our support system.”

Watch the send-off parade below: