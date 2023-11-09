LIVE: Mayor Deegan highlights city’s Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Donna Deegan and Harrison Conyers, Director of Military Affairs and Veterans Services for the City of Jacksonville, will hold a news conference on Thursday to highlight the work of the Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program (HVRP) and recognize two of its participants.

(Watch the news conference live at 11 a.m. by clicking the video player above)

HVRP provides an array of services utilizing a case management approach that directly assists homeless veterans and offers critical access to a variety of local support services. The program is employment-focused, and veterans receive the employment and training services they need to re-enter the labor force. Job placement, training, job development, career counseling and resume preparation are among the services that are provided. Support services such as interview clothing and work tools are made available to participants, as well as referrals to temporary, transitional, and permanent housing, medical and substance abuse treatment, and transportation assistance.