Traffic Alert: Detours scheduled for next week on I-10 due to widening project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers passing through Interstate 10, from Interstate 295 to Interstate 95, can expect some detours starting Sunday as part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s widening project.

FDOT said motorists will experience detours from Sunday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 16 when crews are expected to perform bridge construction work, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Here’s the list of the expected detours provided by FDOT:

I-10 West Exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) closed : Sunday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

I-10 East Exit to McDuff Avenue closed: Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the Stockton Street exit, right on Stockton Street, right on Irene Street and take the on-ramp to I-10 west to connect with McDuff Avenue.

McDuff Avenue to I-10 East On-Ramp closed: Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour east on Rosselle Street and left on Stockton Street to connect with I-10.

I-10 West Off-Ramp to Cassat Avenue closed: Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the Lane Avenue exit, right on Lane Avenue and right on Highway Avenue to connect with Cassat Avenue.

Cassat Avenue to I-10 West On-Ramp closed: Wednesday, Nov. 15 and Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound drivers will turn left on Highway Avenue and left on Lane Avenue to connect with I-10. Southbound drivers will continue to Lenox Avenue, turn right on Lenox Avenue, right on Normandy Boulevard and right on Lane Avenue to connect with I-10.

According to FDOT, this widening project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

For real-time traffic alerts visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app.