Mystery surrounds deaths of 2 Jacksonville men found in water near Nassau Sound bridge

View from A1A bridge spanning the Nassau Sound looking back toward George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier State Park.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two Jacksonville men died after they were found floating in the water Thursday morning near the Nassau Sound bridge.

What led to their deaths is still a mystery.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officers responded to a call about two unresponsive men found in the water near Sawput Creek around 11 a.m.

Both men were removed from the water by good Samaritans and CPR was performed.

Nassau County Fire Rescue later pronounced Fennis F. Mills dead, less than two weeks after his 77th birthday. Rodney J. Hall, 65, also died, FWC said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Mills and Mr. Hall,” FWC said in a statement to News4JAX.

FWC said it is investigating their deaths and did not release any additional information.

The area nearby is known as a fishing destination where the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier State Park, a mile-long, pedestrian-only fishing bridge, spans Nassau Sound.