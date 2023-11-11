1 man killed in shooting after altercation inside residence on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man in his mid-20s was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon after an altercation inside a residence in Jacksonville’s Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the shooting took place at around 1:15 p.m. on Tapestry Park Circle.

The man died at the scene.

Police said early indications are that the victim and suspect knew each other and that this appears to be an isolated incident.

At this time, detectives are in the process of interviewing those who were there when the gunfire erupted, including the suspect.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.