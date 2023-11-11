Jacksonville nonprofit aims to help veterans overcome mental health challenges with new program

This April 30, 2020, photo shows a hat of U.S. Marine Corps veteran Chad Sneary in Mooresville, N.C. Sneary was laid off from his manufacturing job in April. Sneary waits for unemployment to come through. "Financial skills is not something the military ever taught you," he said. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As people all across the country spend the day celebrating veterans, a nonprofit in Jacksonville is making a call to action to help our veterans overcome mental health challenges.

LSF Health Systems is highlighting its new program that trains former service members, so they can in turn help their fellow men and women in service.

Veteran helping veteran. That’s the goal behind LSF Health Systems’ new program — aimed to make life better for veterans living with mental health issues.

“We believe very strongly in the power of peers because we know the veterans want to talking with someone else that’s walked a mile in their shoes,” Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems, said.

Interested veterans train to become certified peer specialists, who then work with fellow veterans working to overcome their challenges.

Matthew Arniotis, retired United States Navy, knows this better than most. He served in the United States Navy for 20 years. He’s now enrolled in the program to help give back to his brothers and sisters in uniform.

“It upsets me sometimes to know that fellow vets don’t know that there’s help, or don’t know that there are other avenues to take, than the ones that might not possibly be the correct way going down,” Arniotis said.

Cauffield’s hope is for more people like Matthew to sign up. But she also stressed the importance of knowing what signs to look out for if you have a veteran in your life in need of mental health assistance.

Cauffield said depression, post-traumatic stress, and anxiety are tell-tale signs.

“If you’re thinking they might be depressed, they’re isolating, they’re more angry than usual, they’re lashing out, there’s a personality change, or you notice a big uptick in their drinking patterns, you suspect there’s drug use, it’s really time to encourage them to get the help and support they need,” Cauffield said.

Arniotis has a message to his fellow Veterans who may be considering joining a program like this.

“Please reach out, do not be afraid because on active-duty military, it’s sometimes a stigma asking for help. And it’s out there, and vets that have gone through some of this issue, take a step forward and help out,” Arniotis said.

Helping those who serve overcome obstacles, veteran to veteran.

Dr. Cauffield said more of these peer specialist certification courses will become available after Jan. 1, 2024.

Anyone interested is encouraged to reach out to LSF Health Systems.

For more information visit www.lsfhealthsystems.org/training-institute-2/