JSO asking for help to find woman with medical needs last seen Wednesday

JSO is looking for Brenda England, who was last seen Wednesday on Jacksonville's westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old woman was reported missing on Jacksonville’s westside after her family grew concerned because they had not heard from her since Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said it has been unable to locate Brenda England and is asking for the community’s help to find her and ensure she is safe.

Her family said England requires medication that can be detrimental to her life if not taken.

England is 5-foot-3 and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. It’s not known what she was last wearing.

If you’ve seen England or have information about her location, call JSO at 904-630-0500.