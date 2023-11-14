69º
TELL US: How has inflation impacted your holiday budget and planning?

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Holiday gift-giving (via StackCommerce)

The holidays are just around the corner, and for many people, this time of the year means a little extra spending on gifts and other holiday-related activities and items.

However, this year, that holiday spending may look different compared to last year because of inflation. Compared with 12 months ago, consumer prices rose 3.2% in October.

With the current inflation, some people are modifying their usual holiday budgeting and planning.

We want to hear from you: How has inflation impacted your holiday budget and planning?

Share your thoughts in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

