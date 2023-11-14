Two high-profile attorneys will join Jose Baez in defending Shanna Gardner

Attorneys Ronald Sullivan (left) and Patrick Korody (right) join the defense team for Shanna Gardner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two well-known attorneys are joining Jose Baez in defending Shanna Gardner. Gardner is facing a first degree murder charge, and Baez is best known for defending Casey Anthony and getting an acquittal in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Ronald Sullivan Jr. is the head of the Criminal Justice Institute at Harvard University and worked with Jose Baez to win the acquittal of Former New England Patriot, Aaron Hernandez, in his double murder trial.

Sullivan also represented the family of Michael Brown in reaching a settlement with the city of Ferguson, Missouri, on a wrongful death claim.

Jacksonville attorney, Patrick Korody, a former federal prosecutor, also joined Gardner’s defense team. Korody is death penalty qualified, and will be lead attorney in the penalty phase. Baez will remain the lead attorney in the guilt phase of the trial.

The State Attorney’s Office has advised Gardner it will seek the death penalty if she’s convicted in the murder of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan.