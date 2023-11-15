Chiropractic assistant accused of 5 counts of sexual battery after incident with client at Jacksonville business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested and accused of sexual battery after an incident involving a client while he worked as a chiropractic assistant at a Northside Jacksonville business, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they arrested Dion S. Gordon, 43, on Nov. 8 at Crunch Fitness on Atlantic Boulevard, following the reported incident that happened on Oct. 23 at the Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Office on Faye Road.

Police said they believe there could be additional victims.

According to Gordon’s arrest report, Gordon is charged with five counts of sexual battery as the result of five separate acts he allegedly performed on a woman he was massaging at the chiropractic business.

When Gordon was questioned, he told police he “deeply apologized” for doing anything that made the victim feel uncomfortable. The arrest report also states he said “he’s been through a lot of trauma stuff.”

According to police, Dion also advertised himself as a massage therapist outside of the chiropractic business.

Gordon is being held on a $375,000 bond.

Court records show he was accused of domestic battery in 2020. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to five days in jail and one year of probation, which included a mental health evaluation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.