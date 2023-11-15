Discovery of missing man’s buried remains leads to murder arrest in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing man who disappeared late last year was found buried in a field in the Brooklyn neighborhood, and an arrest has been made in his murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers first learned about the missing man, 44-year-old Philip M. Curtiss, in November 2022, after reports that he had not been seen in several weeks.

Investigators interviewed several people and learned that it was likely Curtiss had been beaten and buried by 45-year-old Reginald Dwayne House, police said.

That shifted the case in May from Missing Persons to the JSO Cold Case Unit.

Investigators searched a home on Starratt Road and after working through more details, they located Curtiss’ remains buried in a field on Elm Street in the Brooklyn area.

House, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, was arrested Monday on charges of murder and abuse of a dead human body.