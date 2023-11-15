Florida is one of states most at-risk as financial costs of climate change climb

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Climate change is costing all of us more money as more extreme weather events hit the country, according to the National Climate Assessment.

The report is issued every five years and breaks down the impact of the climate from 14 different federal agencies.

It’s probably not surprising that Florida is one of the states most at-risk. Extreme weather cost the state more than $90 billion in just four years from 2018 to 2022.

California, Texas and Louisiana are also some of the most at-risk states.

Jacksonville is listed as an area at risk from both heat and flooding. Impacts Northeast Florida has seen recently include coastal erosion and threats to our coastal communities.

It cost Flagler County over $18 million to repair damages after Hurricane Ian, which left a wake of severe beach erosion.

Statewide, warming oceans are threatening our coral reefs. This summer, ocean temps in South Florida hit record highs, which can be deadly for our coral. We won’t know the full extent of damage to the coral till early next year.

Water is a major issue facing the entire country. More than half of Americans are twice as likely to face a once-in-100-years rain event.

We’ve seen that happen this year in Florida with a massive rain event hitting Fort Lauderdale. In April the city was inundated with a once-in-1,000-years rainfall with 25 inches falling in one day.

Coastal cities are at much higher risk of once-in-100-year storms.

Justin Hand navigates storm surge flood waters along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. Flooding in downtown Jacksonville topped a record set during Hurricane Dora in 1965 (Sean Rayford/Getty Images).

The report says major flood events like the one Jacksonville saw with Hurricane Irma in 2017 are five times more likely by 2050.

Heat is also another issue the country is grappling with.

A new report this week says heat-related deaths could drastically rise by 2050.

More than 500 deaths this year were blamed on triple-digit weather this summer. And the heat hits lower-income people harder with the high costs of energy bills.

Communities of color are especially vulnerable to extreme heat.

The good news from the report is that greenhouse gas emissions are down. The report also highlights the steps communities can take to lower risks, such as cooling centers for extreme heat.