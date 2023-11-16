Man pleads not guilty in what police call a $20K gang bounty shooting that left 2 men dead on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of murder pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday morning in connection to what detectives believe was part of a $20,000 gang bounty shooting that killed two men in Jacksonville’s Northside in October.

Ju’Quan Mills, 22, is being accused of the murder of two men who were shot and killed in a car on Kylan Drive off Moncrief Road on Oct. 6 just before midnight.

According to an arrest warrant, the double murder was part of a $20,000 gang hit.

One of the men who was found shot in the backseat of the Mini Cooper was identified as Antonio Tillie Jr., 19.

Antonio Tillie Jr. (2023)

The rideshare driver was found shot to death in the front seat. The Uber driver was identified as Bryant Grund, 31.

“He’s caught literally in the middle of this $20K hit, unbeknownst to him,” said former JSO director Tom Hackney, a long-time homicide detective.

Bryant Grund, 31, was killed after he was caught up in the middle of a gang hit. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Diamond Harris, 23, who is Mills’ girlfriend, was also arrested and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.

Detectives believe Harris lured Tillie Jr., who thought he was meeting her for a date. Investigators accuse Mills of killing Tillie instead, collecting half of the bounty — $10,000.

Investigators said Tillie and Harris were communicating on Instagram and through several text messages and phone calls. Police said she denied providing Tillie with the incident location and said she did not speak with him around the time of the murder.

Police wrote they’ve identified another suspect involved in the murder, but they’re still trying to track them down.

Harris is expected to appear in court later this month.