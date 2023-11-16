When will garbage be picked up after the Thanksgiving holiday?

Garbage bins and trash bags sit on the curb on a street in Jacksonville.

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. What the delay means for when your garbage will be picked up varies by county.

We’ve compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how trash service is affected by the holidays to help you plan ahead for when to put all those leftovers to the curb.

Duval County

In Duval County, garbage collection schedules are adjusted ONLY for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Thanksgiving: Customers with Thursday collection days will be serviced the following Saturday.

Christmas: Schedules are changed only when the holiday falls on a scheduled collection day.

Visit the Residential Waste Collection Schedule lookup page and type in your address for the revised schedule.

Solid waste collections for New Year’s Day will run on a normal schedule.

To request collection service or report a problem with collection, call 904-630-CITY (2489) or visit https://myjax.custhelp.com/.

Atlantic Beach

Garbage, recycling and yard waste are collected every day of the year, except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. When these holidays fall on a regularly scheduled collection day, all solid waste will be collected on the following day.

Question? Email info@coab.us or visit www.coab.us/solidwaste.

St. Johns County

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 23, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 24, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, Nov. 25. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Friday, Nov. 24.

Two service providers collect solid waste in St. Johns County: Waste Management (southern half of county) and Republic Services (northern half of county).

Here is their holiday schedule information:

Waste Management

There will be no service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Republic Services

There will be no collection on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and so on for the week of Thanksgiving. Please place your cans out by 6 a.m. for pickup.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

St. Augustine

Offices for the city of St. Augustine will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Residential recycling collection will be suspended until Thursday, Nov. 30 to allow for solid waste workers to be given the holiday off from work. Please note that limited solid waste services will still be completed, such as litter pick up and commercial solid waste/recycling collections.

The week of Thanksgiving, the Solid Waste schedule is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 20 – Normal trash schedules

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Normal trash schedules

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Normal brush collections

Thursday, Nov. 23 – No residential recycling

Friday, Nov. 24 – No residential recycling

The week of Nov. 27, all services will resume normal collections.

In the interim, residents may divert recyclables by using the free drop-off recycling locations listed below:

601 Riberia St.- end of Riberia by Solid Waste Department and Waste Water Plant.

North City – by the Las Palmas condos on San Marco.

Red Cox Drive - by the Soccer Field, behind RB Hunt Elementary School

Clay County

There will be no curbside collection on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Collection pick-up will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Collection service will return to its regular schedule the following week. Services will not be delayed if the holiday falls on a weekend.

The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility and all Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. On Friday, Nov. 24, the scale house and Environmental Convenience Centers will be open during regular hours.

Waste Management

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Green Cove Springs

Thanksgiving: No pick-up on Thursday and Friday. All services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

Christmas: No pick-up on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26. All services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

New Year’s Day 2022: No pick up on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. All services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

For more Green Cove Springs information, click here.

Orange Park

No pick-up holidays include Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Normal Monday pickups will take place on Tuesday and normal Thursday pick-ups will take place on Friday.

Nassau County

There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Day.

If the holiday occurs on or prior to your scheduled collection day, services will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.

Fernandina Beach

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Flagler County

The city of Palm Coast contracts with FCC Environmental for garbage collection, recycling, yard waste and bulk trash.

There will be no pick-up on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. All services will receive double pick-up on the following service day.

Recycling will occur on Monday, Jan. 1 but trash will not be collected. Trash services will perform a double pick-up on the following service day.

For more information, click here.

Bunnell

Thanksgiving: Closed no service on Thursday; all Thursday commercial dumpsters will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 24, along with all city residential garbage AND Grand Reserve residential that would have been picked up on Thursday. NO bulk pick-up will be done during this holiday week.

Christmas: There is no service on Christmas Day.

Flagler Beach

There will be no collection on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and so on for the week of Thanksgiving. Please place your cans out by 6 a.m. for pickup.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Putnam County

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

If your pick-up day falls on one of these days, your service will be on a one-day delay.

All other pick-ups that week will fall back one day. (Example: Thursday will be moved to Friday and Friday will be moved to Saturday.)

For the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day, collection will be delayed one day for all customers during those weeks.

Waste Pro’s office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1.

For more information, click here.

Baker County

The county is serviced by Waste Management.

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Bradford County

Bradford County does not provide curbside pickup, but the county’s solid waste collection sites are closed on county holidays, including Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the county observes it on Friday and is closed on Friday and Saturday. If a holiday falls on Sunday, the county observes it on Monday and is closed Sunday and Monday. More info

Starke

GFL is the solid waste collector for the city of Starke.

There will be no pick-up service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Columbia County administers the contract for curbside collection through Waste Pro, which provides for once-a-week pickup for household garbage and yard waste.

New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are Waste Pro holidays.

Garbage collection on these days will be made up with collection falling one day later. Example: Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24. Friday’s collection will be on Saturday.

Any additional questions concerning collection should be directed to 386-758-7800. For more information, click here.

The Winfield Solid Waste Facility will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Union County

GFL collects garbage in Lake Butler.

GFL observes the following holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

If your normal pick-up day falls on one of those holidays, your trash will be serviced the following day. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday. For more on your holiday schedule, click here.

New River Solid Waste Association also provides waste collection services to Lake Butler and throughout Union County. To find out more about its services, call 386-431-1000.

For more on the solid waste collection site schedules in the county, click here.

Alachua County

Only six holidays affect collection service:

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year's Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday (observed)

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

​Waste will not be collected on these holidays, and all scheduled pick-ups will be delayed by one (business) day that week. Collection will return to normal the following week.

For more information, click here.

Gainesville

There will be a one-day delay in collection services for the remainder of the week for the following upcoming scheduled holidays:

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

Christmas Day - Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

New Year’s Day - Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

If your collection day occurs on or after one of the scheduled holidays listed above, your collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following that holiday. (For example, on a week with a Monday scheduled holiday, Tuesday’s collections will occur on Wednesday, Wednesday’s collections on Thursday, and Thursday’s collections on Friday.)

If a holiday is NOT listed as a scheduled holiday, services will occur as scheduled on your normal collection day.

Camden County

There will be no pickup on the following holidays:

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, Thanksgiving Day

Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, Christmas Day

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, New Years Day

If your regularly scheduled services fall on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day, your service will occur on the following day. Service will continue to be a day behind for the rest of the week.

For more information, click here.

Charlton County

The county is serviced by Waste Management.

There will be no pickup service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Folkston

The Chesser Island Landfill in Folkston is only closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

For more information, click here.

Glynn County

If your normal collection day falls on or after a holiday, your garbage collection will be one day later for the duration of that week. This includes yard debris and recycling services.

So for Thanksgiving week, those normally with Thursday pick-up days will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 24, and those normally with Friday pick-up days will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Contact Customer Service at 912-554-7111 if you have any questions about your holiday schedule or to report a missed pick up of household garbage, recycling, or yard debris.

Holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

For more information, click here.

Ware County

The county is serviced by Republic Services.

There will be no collection on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and so on for the week of Thanksgiving.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Brantley County

The county is serviced by Republic Services.

There will be no collection on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day.

Service will run one day late, so Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and so on for the week of Thanksgiving.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.