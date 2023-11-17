Learn how to make delicious homemade Baklava in minutes! 🤤

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need to whip up a unique sweet treat in under an hour? We’ve got you covered!

We are teaching you how to make Baklava — a dessert made of thin pastry, nuts, and honey.

Related: River City Live Eats & Treats

Press the play button above to watch Foad go over the sweet and savory dish in one minute!

Ingredients for Baklava Recipe (based on Natashas Kitchen):

You will need 1 (16 oz) package of phyllo (filo) dough*; thawed according to package instructions *Fillo dough should be paper thin – even thinner than paper. Each package has 2 rolls with a total of 40 sheets. Do not use thick sheets of fillo dough for this recipe.

Also, don’t skimp on the butter or any part of the syrup (lemon juice, water and honey) since the recipe needs it to moisten and soften the sheets. Otherwise, the baklava layers can end up dry and won’t stay together easily.

Chocolate is optional, but we say go for it!

How To Make Baklava:

Ingredients (from All Recipes) for a 9x13-inch pan:

1 (16-ounce) package phyllo dough

1 pound chopped nuts

1 cup butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup water

1 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup honey

Feel free to add more butter and chocolate if you want! Get creative! Watch the video above for further directions.