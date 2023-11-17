‘Thankful that we will all be together’: 8 children adopted during special ceremony in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Eight children are now home with their new families after getting their adoptions finalized during a special ceremony held by the St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s office Friday morning.

To make this day even more special, these adoptions were finalized on National Adoption Day.

The eight children were adopted by four St. Johns County families.

“I’m just thankful that we will all be together as an actual family now,” Felicia Farris, mother of Bella and Landon, said.

News4JAX asked Bella and Landon how they felt on this special day, and they both responded with one word – “happy.”

When asked what are they most excited about this upcoming Thanksgiving they said “turkey” and “fried chicken.”

RELATED | This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need

According to St. Johns County, in 2022, 60 children were adopted. So far this year, 44 adoptions have been filed in the county.

Adoption Specialist with the Family Integrity Program Aimee Befort said this is an emotional day.

“It’s sad to know that we’re here for a tragic reason, that parents weren’t able to take care of their kids. But, we’re also now here to say thank you and acknowledge those people that have stepped forward that can take care of these kids and provide them with the life that they need and deserve,” Befort said.

Post Adoptions Specialist with the Family Integrity Program Claudia Sheremeta said that apart from celebrating, Friday’s special ceremony serves as a chance to promote adoption and recruit foster adoptive families.

“We’re very blessed in St. Johns County not to have many waiting kids. However, we do have waiting are the older teenagers, sibling groups, and sometimes we receive medically fragile children. So, that’s really the need in this community,” Sheremeta said.

If you would like to become a foster or adoptive parent call the Family Integrity Program.