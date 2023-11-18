69º
Middleburg man dies after running stop sign, crashing into truck: FHP

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Middleburg motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon after running through a stop sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 58-year-old motorcyclist was driving south on Indigo Avenue around 1 p.m. while a truck was traveling with a passenger west on Cattail Street.

The report said the motorcyclist did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection, causing him to collide with the truck’s passenger side.

The motorcyclist died on the scene. The report said the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 58-year-old truck driver and the 52-year-old passenger were uninjured, according to the report.

