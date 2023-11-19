70º
Body found near dumpster in Orange Park, deputies say

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

Body found behind dumpster on Brentwood Lane in Orange Park (WJXT)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A body was found near a dumpster Sunday in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The CCSO said it was called to Brentwood Lane a little after noon. One person was found dead near the dumpster. Deputies are working to identify the victim.

Deputies did not state the cause of death.

Deputies said it was an isolated event and there was no threat to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If you have any information about this matter, call 904-264-6512.

