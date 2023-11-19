Marion County driver taken to hospital after Corvette smashes to pieces in crash

Driver hospitalized after crash in Marion County leaves Corvette in pieces, firefighters say.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was sent to the hospital after a Saturday morning crash left a Corvette in pieces in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Fire Rescue, just before 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the intersection of State Highway 200 and SW 80th Street for a crash. The Facebook post said the Corvette veered off the road and clipped a power pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to break into several pieces.

State Highway 200 was closed because of low-hanging power lines. Firefighters secured the area until the power company arrived, the post said.

The cause of the accident is unclear. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a “trauma alert.” Their condition is unknown.