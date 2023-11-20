Debris from boat of 3 missing fisherman found off coast of St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Debris from the boat of three missing Georgia fisherman was found 16 miles off the coast of St. Augustine Sunday night, according to the United Cajun Navy.

The owner of the Carol Ann confirmed the recently found debris, which was a fish box and the buoy balls on the boat.

The three missing fisherman, Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson and Dalton Conway, went on what was planned to be a four-day fishing trip.

RELATED: Coast Guard searching for 3 fishermen missing off coast of Brunswick

The trio left Brunswick, Georgia, on Oct. 14 on board the Carol Ann and were scheduled to return on Oct. 18, but they never returned.

RELATED: ‘It’s just very stressful’: Sister of missing Georgia fisherman says she’s unhappy with how search progressing

The Coast Guard’s search for them spanned 94,000 square miles and four states. Until today, no trace of them or the boat had been found.

According to United Cajun Navy, the Coast Guard has been informed and will dispatch a vessel to the location early Monday morning to rejoin the search efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.