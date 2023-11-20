Florida Attorney General announces JAXPORT joining efforts to help spot, report human trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody made an announcement on Monday afternoon on how the addition of the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) will help Florida’s continued efforts to combat human trafficking.

“Oftentimes when you have a state that is on the rise in terms of activity, our economy boasts one of the largest economies not just in the nation, but in the world, this presents the perfect storm for trafficking. And so it is so important that we are enlisting additional folks to help us be on the lookout for the signs of human trafficking,” Moody said.

According to the Maritime Fair Trade, thousands of people are illegally trafficked across the ocean every year and are exploited and abused. Many will never see rescue, Moody said.

Moody is now looking to those who work at JAXPORT for help.

JAXPORT has agreed to train or make the training available to 100% of its employees to help spot victims of trafficking.

Since becoming Attorney General, Moody said statewide prosecutors have charged or sentenced 125 trafficking defendants with a nearly perfect conviction record. In August, Operation Cross Country resulted in more than 50 trafficking-related arrests in Jacksonville and Nassau County.

“That was an operation designed to rescue traffic to juveniles and women and the arrests were a huge accomplishment and a testament to the cooperation in this part of our state,” Moody said.