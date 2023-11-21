PAWS-itively JAX: JSO officer saves boxer puppy by providing CPR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JSO is celebrating one of their own for saving the life of a puppy in distress. While on patrol a few weeks ago, Officer Wolford and Police Recruit Anderson were flagged down by the boxer puppy’s mom.

The officers found the puppy named Isabella unresponsive. When Recruit Anderson checked for a pulse and didn’t find one, they immediately performed CPR on the puppy. While heading to a local vet hospital, Officer Anderson continued CPR and just before they arrived, Isabella became responsive and was delivered to the vet.

Isabella was released to her family and they are all so happy to have her home.

See puppy revived at 10 seconds in the video posted below by JSO: