Oakleaf on track to get new library residents have been wanting for years

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A possible big relief for residents of Oakleaf is coming to Clay County.

The County Commission is in discussion to bring a library to Oakleaf. This is a big win for locals who are forced to use the closest library in Jacksonville which charges a hefty fee for out-of-county use. The annual out-of-county fee to get a Jacksonville library card is $175. The closest library is the Jacksonville branch in Argyle. Library workers told News4JAX that they see a lot of customers from Oakleaf.

The tentative plan right now is to build the library near the entrance to the Double Branch community across the street from Oakleaf Village Elementary School.

“Oakleaf is ready for this. They’ve wanted a library for quite some time and I love that the county is moving in the direction at this time. Great they’re getting this done,” said Clay County Commissioner Alexandra Compere who has headed up negotiations with the Double Branch community.

News4JAX spoke with numerous people at the Argyle branch library who say it’s no surprise Oakleaf residents come there.

“I’m not surprised at all. It’s literally right adjacent to the [Oakleaf] Town Center,” said Sierra Crawford.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Patricia Griffith. “Because people need libraries. All the kids come here.”

Right now there’s no specific timeline on construction because the budget still needs to be worked out by the Clay County Board of Commissioners.