Black Friday 2023: See Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohls, Home Depot, Macy’s store hours

FILE - A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2021. The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and hunting for the best deals on Black Friday. The term Black Friday was linked to a financial crash in the late 1800s and became associated with shopping the day after Thanksgiving in the mid-1900s. A number of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Black Friday is almost upon us, when retailers kick off the holiday season with offers meant to get customers in the shopping mood.

The term “Black Friday” in relation to shopping the day after Thanksgiving is most often traced to Philadelphia where police had to deal with large crowds who thronged the streets of the city before the annual Army-Navy game and to take advantage of sales. According to the Dec. 18, 1961, issue of Public Relations News, a newsletter, it became customary for police to refer to post-Thanksgiving shopping as Black Friday and Black Saturday because of the headaches they created.

Retailers began taking ownership of the term in the late 1980s as the opening bell for the holidays. Of course Black Friday has morphed more accurately into a month of offers that begin in October, when Halloween jack-o’-lanterns are still flickering.

A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target, reopen early Friday as the holiday shopping season begins in earnest.

Here are the store hours on Black Friday for some prominent national chains:

Walmart will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s will open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

Most TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores are scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

PetSmart will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.