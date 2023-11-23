Downtown development: Update on projects moving forward in 2024 and beyond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For years we have heard the promises of new development along the river and renderings showing changes to our skyline downtown. Now, some of those projects are taking shape.

The Four Seasons Hotel next to the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium is one of the biggest projects. Construction has started and it should be done by 2026.

RELATED: Report says downtown Jacksonville is growing after years of stagnation, but office vacancy rates highest in the state

Another major project is Riverfront Plaza where the Jacksonville Landing once stood. Roadwork is underway and a new park should begin construction there soon.

“Riverfront Plaza, primarily as a park, you know, 90%, or 80% of the site is a park. And that contract as I understand it has been signed. And we are just waiting for work to begin on the bulkhead,” Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lor Boyer said.

Bulkhead improvements along the river are happening in a number of areas.

Friendship Fountain, a once iconic landmark, has been running on and off for several months and should come online in January as they continue to develop the park.

And RiversEdge on the Southbank is moving along with public parks and some home construction expected by the end of next year.

There are also new apartments and condos going up all across the city. More than 1,000 residential units are currently under construction.