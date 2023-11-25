‘We love it here’: Hundreds visit San Marco for two-day art festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people are visiting Balis Park — in the middle of the San Marco Square — for the 25th San Marco Art Festival being held this weekend.

Organizers said 28 artists are participating in this free event that includes not only paintings and sculptures but also glasswork and jewelry hand-made by local and regional Florida artists.

“This is great... we get exposed to a bunch of new people, and everybody is really chill and it’s great weather so, how could I complain?” a sculpture artist said.

Traffic is not blocked off for this event, and organizers said there is free parking available.

“It’s beautiful, beautiful weather, we love it here,” a Julington area resident said.

Paintings featured at the San Marco Art Festival (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Event details:

What: San Marco Art Festival

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: Balis Park, San Marco Square

Time: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more details about this festival visit sanmarcoartfestival.com/