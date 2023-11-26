2 injured, 1 in serious condition after crash involving police cruiser in Fairfax neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash that involved a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser in the Fairfax neighborhood Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before midnight.

Car crash in the Fairfax neighborhood (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, two people were taken to a hospital. One of them is in serious condition.

JFRD could not confirm if one of the two people taken to the hospital is a JSO officer.

Aftermath of car crash scene in Fairfax neighborhood (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

News4JAX has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to get more information regarding this incident.