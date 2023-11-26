Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in the face in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were transported to a hospital following a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Karen Dukes said police were notified of a shooting at around 2:15 p.m. on Mississippi Court off Richardson Road.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with a gunshot wound in the face.

The victim was transported by first responders to a local hospital and is in life-threatening condition, police said.

While officers investigated, they found out a second victim fled on foot and made it to a house on Rhode Island Drive.

JSO said officers took the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police said that the second victim was grazed in the neck.

Police did not reveal any information on the victims.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are still on the scene conducting interviews and trying to find surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS with any information.