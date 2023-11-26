Man taken to hospital, police investigating possible explosion in Lake Forest Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected explosion at a home on Rugby Road in the Lake Forest Hills area.

JSO Sergeant Karen Dukes said police were originally called to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting.

Dukes said a man was taken to the hospital and told first responders he believed he was shot two or three times in the chest and neck area.

Dukes said JFRD found metal fragments as first responders were treating the man.

JSO investigating a possible explosion at a home in the Lake Forest Hills area (WJXT)

They told JSO about that discovery and officers went back to the house on Rugby Road. Dukes said JSO found what they considered “leftovers of something that exploded” in the backyard.

Dukes said the Hazardous Material Unit, also known as the bomb squad, was called in to sort through physical evidence of the explosion.

Dukes said at this stage, detectives are investigating this situation as an explosion and not a shooting.