Man shot multiple times in Westside apartment parking lot

Police on the scene of a shooting investigation at a Westside apartment on Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s westside.

According to the sheriff’s office, police responded to the Exchange at Orange Park on Collins Road after receiving multiple calls about a shooting around 3:30 p.m.

JSO said a man believed to be at least 20 to 25 years old was shot multiple times in the complex parking lot. A rifle was used in the shooting, JSO said.

There is no suspect or vehicle information as it’s early in the investigation.

Detectives are canvassing the complex and trying to find surveillance video to help with the investigation.

JSO is asking for the community’s assistance. If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.