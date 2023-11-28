14-year-old cyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old cyclist was critically injured Monday evening after they were hit by a vehicle near a Walmart in Lake City.

The crash happened on NW Bascom Norris Drive around 6 p.m.

According to the Lake City Police Department, the preliminary investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling east from the Walmart parking lot approaching NW Bascom Norris Drive. The cyclist did not stop before entering the road and entered the roadway in front of a vehicle that was unable to stop, police said.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered the rider lying on the roadway, breathing but unconscious with an apparent head injury. The cyclist was transported to a nearby trauma unit with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle was still on scene and cooperated fully with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Poteat.