Newborn found in backyard of Palatka home, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A newborn baby was found in the backyard of a home by Palatka police early Sunday morning, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Police said the baby was found unclothed with its umbilical cord and wrapped in a blanket in the backyard of a home on North 17th Street just before 1 a.m.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition and doing well, police said.

Investigation revealed that the baby was born in the home despite someone -- who police did not identify -- telling police that they did not know where the baby came from or who put the child in the yard.

Investigators learned that a 15-year-old who lives in the home gave birth to the child.

The investigation is ongoing.